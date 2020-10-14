Georgia Gibbs Enjoys The Ocean In Tiny String Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Georgia Gibbs showed off her amazing figure on Wednesday, October 14, when she treated her 711,000 Instagram followers to a series of snapshots of herself clad in a tiny string bikini as she enjoyed an early morning dip in the ocean.

The three-part slideshow captured the Australian model radiating joy at the beach. Gibbs rocked a two-piece bathing suit boasting a black-and-white print. The top featured small triangles ruched along the bottom edges, which showcased quite a bit of her cleavage. Her matching bottoms tied on the side and Gibbs wore them pulled up high, baring her hips and derriere.

In the first, she was knees-dip in the water as she smiled widely. The second framed her with her back toward the camera and captured her tugging at the sides of her bottoms. She looked over her right shoulder, smiling while winking at the photographer. The last one shot her from the back as she walked toward the ocean.

Staying true to her nature, Gibbs captioned the slideshow with a motivational message. She shared that her boyfriend woke her up at 5:45 a.m. to take a dip in the sea. She noted that she has been feeling strong and healthy lately, “mentally clear, physically powerful, emotionally grounded & spiritually so connected,” adding that she put in a lot of hard work to get to this point.

Her fans were quick to react to the post. Within the first hour, the picture has garnered more than 10,300 likes and over 60 comments. They took to the comments section to praise her beauty but also to express their admiration for Gibbs’s good vibes and inspiring nature.

“[A]lways inspiring and contagious THANKYOUUUU [three blue hearts] [three butterflies] YOU JUST GLOW,” one user raved.

“[Y]ou look amazing & so extremely happy!! Love the joy I get out of your mood (and stories & feed, I genuinely love the vibe you give off),” replied another fan.

“You radiate such beauty and joy. I aspire to be as happy and confident as you one day!” added a third admirer.

“I woke up at 5:15 too and I assure you I looked nothing like this,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Gibbs often takes to her Instagram feed to share updates in which she rocks workout clothes and swimsuits – or a mix of both. As The Inquisitr has written, she recently posted a slideshow that captured her sitting on a balcony overlooking the ocean. She sported a black bikini top, which she teamed with a pair of matching biker shorts. She also wore black-and-white sneakers by AVRE, a brand of sustainable footwear. Gibbs pointed out they were made of recycled plastic bottles.