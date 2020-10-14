Eva Padlock Flaunts Incredible Curves In Partially Unzipped Skintight Jumpsuit

On Wednesday, October 14, Spanish model Eva Padlock shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.7 million Instagram followers.

In the first image, the 36-year-old posed on a balcony overlooking palm trees and shrubbery. She laid on her side and used her hands to prop herself up, as she focused her attention on the camera lens.

For the following photo, Eva sat with her legs crossed on a wicker chair in front of gorgeous green foliage and a fence. She posed in the same chair that had been moved to a different location in the fourth shot. Eva leaned back and spread her legs, as she touched her foot. She gave the photographer a sultry look, with her mouth slightly open.

The third and fifth shots showed her on the balcony once again.

For the photoshoot, Eva opted to wear a partially unzipped skintight beige jumpsuit for the online retailer Fashion Nova. The revealing garment put her incredible curves, slender waist, and lean legs on display. The color of the jumpsuit also beautifully complemented her tan skin. She finished off the look with a pair of brown pointed-toe suede heels. The brunette beauty also wore her long locks down in slightly tousled waves.

In the caption of the post, Eva advertised for Fashion Nova and let her followers know the exact style of her jumpsuit.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Many of Eva’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are like a breath of fresh air everyday,” wrote one fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are gorgeous,” added a different devotee, along with a red rose emoji.

“Looking so pretty,” remarked another admirer.

“That outfit highlights your mesmerizing and beautiful curves,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Eva is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures and a video, in which she wore a revealing costume that was inspired by the character Princess Jasmine from Aladdin. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.