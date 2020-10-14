MMA Fighter Paige VanZant Flaunts Serious Cleavage In A Tiny Pink Bikini For Latest Upload

Paige VanZant put her curvy figure on full display in a scintillating photo for her latest Instagram upload. In the snap, she was photographed wearing a tiny bikini that showcased her toned midsection and ample assets as she struck an alluring pose.

The former UFC fighter has been enticing fans with a series of provocative posts on the social media platform this week, and she continued the trend with this jaw-dropping pic. She was filmed on the shore of a beach and was surrounded by water as the sun shone down on her.

VanZant was captured for a full-body shot as she laid down in the water with head pointed towards the camera. The 26-year-old arched her back while supporting her weight on her forearms, and this pose helped accentuate her curves. She bent her right knee up and kept her other leg lowered. VanZant tilted her head back to dip her long blond hair in the water while she kept her eyes closed and her mouth slightly agape.

The one-time Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model rocked a small pink-colored swimsuit. Her top had triangle cups that barely contained her bust, and thin straps that tied around the back of her neck. VanZant’s matching bottoms had tiny straps that hugged onto her waist. She completed the ensemble with a gold necklace. The Bare Knuckle FC fighter’s tanned skin glistened under the sun, and she cast a shadow beside her. Fans were treated to an eyeful of her fit legs, chiseled midsection, and generous bust in the revealing bikini.

For the caption, VanZant told followers to stay untamed, and she added a sun emoji. The former Dancing With The Stars contestant tagged the shoot’s photographer, Eric Coleman, in the snap before uploading it on Wednesday.

Many of VanZant’s 2.7 million Instagram followers quickly flocked to the steamy snap, and more than 27,000 showed their approval by hitting the like button in less than 40 minutes after it went live. She amassed over 150 comments in that short time, as her replies were flooded with fire emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments, and several offered career advice.

“Modern day shield maiden,” one fan replied while adding fire emoji.

“Wow wow!!! Beautiful!!!!!!” another added.

“So Paige how about you vs Heba Ali in the Octagon for three rounds?” an Instagram user suggested.

“Mannnnn why you going to BKFC you could be the action goddess the movie industry doesn’t deserve,” one follower suggested.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week VanZant posted a steamy shower pic where she was joined by her husband.