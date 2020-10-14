Lily Ermak Shows Off Her Curvaceous Figure In A Pink Bikini

On Wednesday, October 14, Russian model Lily Ermak took to her Instagram page and sent temperatures soaring after she posted a set of hot bikini pictures.

In the snaps, Lily rocked a skimpy, pink bathing suit made up of silk fabric. It consisted of a tiny top which boasted triangular, two-paneled cups, thin straps, and a plunging neckline which showed off an ample amount of cleavage.

Lily teamed the top with matching bottoms which were pulled high on her slender hips to flaunt her toned thighs.

She wore her blond tresses in soft waves, letting her locks fall over her shoulders and back. The pictures were captured outdoors, during the day. Lots of trees could be seen in the background. To pose, she sat on a wooden swing.

The model shared six snapshots from the photoshoot. In the first pic, she leaned against the back of the swing, stretched one of her legs, and folded her knee. She tugged at her bikini bottoms and gazed at the camera.

In the second image, which was a gif, she sat with her legs folded and threw her head back. The hottie parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look. In other pics, she struck different poses to showcase her enviable physique.

Lily added a caption in Russian, and according to Google Translate, she wrote that she just received her summer photos, adding that the poses are a little childish but the shoot was interesting. She also tagged Glamping Northern Crimea in her post.

Within 10 hours of posting, the pictures racked up more than 12,000 likes. In addition, many of Lily’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and shared close to 230 messages in which they praised her sexy body and beautiful facial features.

“Oh wow, you look stunning, babe! The bathing suit looks amazing,” one of her fans commented.

“Damn, so much beauty in one picture!! Your pic made my day,” chimed in another user.

“Perfect body, perfect face, and awesome background,” a third admirer remarked, adding a heart emoji.

“The hottest babe from Russia!! Will you marry me, please?” a fourth follower wrote to express his wishful thinking.

Other users posted words and phrases like “divine,” “queen,” and “exquisite,” to let Lily know how much they adore her.

Nina Serebrova, Janice Joostema, and CJ Franco also liked and commented on the snaps to show appreciation and support.

Lily uploaded another sultry pic on October 9 in which she rocked provocative pink lace lingerie set that complemented her fair complexion. To date, the post has garnered more than 15,000 likes.