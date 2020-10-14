Barron Trump Tested Positive For COVID-19, Mother Melania Confirms

First son Barron Trump tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to his mother Melania. The first lady revealed the news in an article she wrote for the official White House website.

Melania wrote that she and President Donald Trump first received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, and that their 14-year-old son, who also lives with them in the White House, was negative. However, she worried about his health because she realized that he could end up having the virus despite the initial test, and that is precisely what happened.

“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive. Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative.”

In addition to reporting the news that her teenage son had contracted the novel coronavirus and overcome it with no issues, the first lady relayed her experience with the virus. She noted that they were minimal for the most part and included body aches, cough, headache, and extreme fatigue.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

She revealed that she chose a natural path for treatment that included vitamins and healthy food. Dr. Conley and his team treated her at the White House when the president went to Walter Reed, which meant for a few days that she and Barron were not with the president as he received a series of treatments to combat the effects of the virus. Melania said that during that time she reflected on her son and family as well as the families across the United States who were experiencing the same illness, especially those who do not have access to the same type of medical care she, Barron, and the president received.

“I also thought about the hundreds of thousands of people across our country who have been impacted by this illness that infects people with no discrimination,” she wrote.

The first lady encouraged Americans to stay positive and live a healthy lifestyle in mind and body.

Throughout her time in the White House, Melania has worked to keep Barron’s privacy, and she did not explain why his diagnosis had not been made public until today.

Barron’s diagnosis is one of at least a dozen that occurred among attendees of the Rose Garden event that President Trump held to announce Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his choice to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, according to CNN. In addition to President Trump, Melania, and Barron, Gov. Chris Christie and Kelly Ann Conway were other high profile people who became ill after the White House event.