Abby Dowse Flaunts Insane Curves In Tiny Black Bikini And Scanty Crop Top

Australian beauty Abby Dowse left social media users stunned on Wednesday, October 14, when she shared a smoking-hot new photo of herself with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The 31-year-old influencer was photographed indoors and struck a sexy pose while the sun shined down on her. Abby sat on her shins on a white carpet and pushed her chest forward while she grabbed her top with both hands. Her legs were parted as she popped her backside out. She exuded a great deal of sexy energy as she wore a pout on her face and kept her eyes closed.

Her long, blond hair was styled straight, and it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Abby showed off her figure in a revealing, black bathing suit that flaunted her killer curves. The top tied around her neck and back and featured tiny, triangular cups that tightly hugged her bust, exposing a massive amount of sideboob and the entirety of her cleavage. The suit’s bottoms also provided only minimal coverage as they highlighted the model’s curvy hips and pert booty. The high-waisted, thin side straps drew the eye to her toned midriff.

Abby completed the look with a pink, long-sleeve crop top that had the words “Baby Girl’ on it. She also sported a pair of black, red, and white Nike Air Force 1s. She accessorized with a single ring and a pair of large, gold, hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, the model indicated that her skimpy ensemble was designed and manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she frequently promotes.

The jaw-dropping image proved to be very popular with her social media followers as it garnered more than 7,000 likes in just one hour after going live. Additionally, more than 180 fans commented on the post to express their kind thoughts about the model’s form, her good looks, and her outfit.

“You are so gorgeous, Abby!! I truly hope all your dreams come true,” one person wrote, adding several red-heart and heart-eyes emoji to the comment.

“You are a very pretty girl, you look fantastic,” added a second admirer, following their words with a heart-eyed emoji.

“Wow beautiful and perfect body, you are a dream,” a third user wrote.

“Looking good baby girllll, absolutely amazing as always Abby,” asserted a fourth individual, filling their compliment with a string of red heart, pink heart, kiss-face, and fire emoji.

Abby has stunned her Instagram followers with a lot of eye-catching content as of late. Just earlier today, she shared a post in which she rocked a minuscule plaid skirt that displayed her plump derriere. That image has garnered more than 34,000 likes, so far.