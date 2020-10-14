‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Finn & Chase’s Dad Returning To Town With Acting Veteran Taking Over The Role

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Gregory Chase will be popping up again in Port Charles quite soon. This won’t come as a surprise to viewers, but there is a change-up in the casting for the character. Gregory Harrison will be playing the father of Dr. Hamilton Finn and Detective Harrison Chase now.

When General Hospital viewers first met the family patriarch a couple of years ago, soap opera veteran James Read played the character. According to Entertainment Weekly, that won’t be the case this time.

The outlet details that the new General Hospital cast member started filming on Wednesday. Given that, his first scenes should air in a few weeks.

Everybody just met Finn’s stepmother, who turns out to be Jackie Templeton. There has been strife between the two for years, and it just so happens that Finn’s stepmother and Chase’s mother is someone already connected to Port Charles.

Now, General Hospital fans will see the well-known actor take over the role of Finn and Chase’s dad, and all signs point toward a very juicy storyline on the horizon.

Jackie cautioned her son to stay out of the fireworks that are sure to erupt soon with her return to town. Finn has been estranged from his father and stepmother for years, but Anna insisted that they should be invited to their upcoming wedding. It seems that Finn and Chase’s dad will arrive in anticipation of that event.

Many General Hospital viewers will likely recognize this new cast member. As his IMDb page notes, he has been consistently acting since the early 70s.

He appeared on shows such as Logan’s Run, Trapper John, M.D., Falcon Crest, and, more recently, Rizzoli & Isles. The actor also appeared on Sisters, Judging Amy, ER, and One Tree Hill.

It is not known yet how long everybody can expect Finn’s dad to stick around. However, actress Kim Delaney, who is now playing Jackie, recently hinted that she probably won’t be leaving town anytime soon.

Many General Hospital fans praised this development. However, more than a few bemoaned the fact that the soap snagged a veteran actor like this one and didn’t bring him on as Jeff Webber. People have been rallying for Jeff to return to Port Charles for some time now, in hopes of rebuilding Elizabeth’s family, but it looks like once again that’s not on the horizon.

“Wow, this is quite the casting coup,” one person said on Twitter.

“So Finn gets Jackie (recast with Kim Delaney) tied to him and Gregory Harrison too? Is there going to be a Time Square ad with this ‘family’? Jeff Weber recast would have been better,” another fan said on Twitter.

Will a bombshell soon drop revealing that it’s Finn who is really Chase’s biological father after having an affair with Jackie? General Hospital spoilers hint that major drama is on the way and people cannot wait.