Nicole Scherzinger, 42, Stuns In Latex Outfit With Plunging Neckline & Rocks Mask With A Message

Nicole teased her appearance on 'I Can See Your Voice.'

Nicole Scherzinger showed off her fabulous figure in an edgy latex ensemble to support one of her co-stars on The Masked Singer.

On Wednesday, The Pussycat Dolls member took to Instagram to tease her appearance on tonight’s episode of the FOX game show I Can See Your Voice, which is hosted by Ken Jeong. Her post included a photo that presumably showed her rocking the outfit that she’ll be wearing on the show.

Nicole wore a crop top that appeared to be made out of black latex material with a high shine. The neckline plunged down low to show off an eyeful of her generous cleavage. She teamed the revealing garment with a matching pair of liquid leggings. The skintight pants had a high waistline that accentuated her slim frame. The “Buttons” hitmaker tagged the Instagram page for the Commando clothing brand to reveal where she got her matching set.

Nicole also sported a charcoal gray blazer designed by Hakan Akkaya. The jacket had dramatic peaked lapels. Silver rings adorned the sleeves and pointed shoulders. The singer wore the jacket draped over her shoulders with her arms out of the sleeves. She accessorized with a statement earrings from House of Emmanuele. The jewelry featured large glittering gems and two dangling hoops adorned with crystals of various sizes. She drew even more attention to her bust by wearing a silver body chain that bisected her breasts. The piece was a Jennifer Zeuner design.

Nicole credited hairstylist Sunnie Brook for her sleek high ponytail. Hair had been wrapped around its base to create even more height. Makeup artist Michael Anthony was responsible for her beauty look, which was all about the eyes. This is because the lower half of her face was covered up by a black face mask. The covering had the words “Don’t Talk to Me” printed on it in white lettering. Nicole tagged celebrity stylist Jessica Paster to give her credit for her overall fashion look.

Nicole’s followers loved her dark ensemble, and they let her know it by liking her post over 61,000 times. They also flooded the comments section with their positive thoughts about her look.

“I’m in LOVE with this outfit,” wrote one fan.

“Panther on the RUNWAY!” another message read.

Nicole’s fans also praised her good looks.

“Like a fine wine,” said one admirer.

“The most beautiful woman in entertainment,” another gushed.

Nicole rocked a different shiny outfit to promote The Masked Singer on Instagram. As reported by The Inquisitr, her fans also couldn’t stop gushing over her white PVC bodysuit with ruffle trim.