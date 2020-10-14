‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, October 14: Liam Blasts Finn For Trying To Circumvent Him

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for October 14 features Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) talking to Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) about working on her line. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) was also in the room and agreed that he was a good designer. He then ranted about Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan), per SheKnows Soaps.

Just then Amelia (Nicola Posener) called him. She let him know that Finn had asked her to take Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) to the cliff house. Liam was stunned to learn that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) had been released from rehab. After disconnecting, he was furious. He felt that Finn had overreached by reuniting Kelly and Steffy. He felt that he should have orchestrated the reunion. He stormed out.

After Liam left, Hope and Thomas agreed that they did not want Liam to ruin Steffy’s reunion with her child. Hope thought that Liam should give the doctor a chance. She wanted her husband to see that Finn was good for Steffy.

At the cliff house, Steffy was glad to be home. She told Finn that she could not wait to see Kelly. He asked her to check the nursery. She rushed to Kelly’s room to see her daughter. When she came back into the room, she thanked him for reuniting her with Kelly. She was grateful to have him in her and Kelly’s life.

Later, Liam arrived at Steffy’s house. He told his ex-wife that he was proud of her and admired her resilience. She went to check in on Kelly and Liam seized the opportunity to confront Finn.

The Spencer heir didn’t appreciate how Finn had left him out of the reunion and still blamed him for his lack of objectivity when it came to Steffy. He felt that if Finn and his ex-wife had not been seeing each other, he would have realized that she had become addicted to the pills. As seen in the above image, Liam warned the doctor that he could not circumvent him because he would always be there.

Looks like Carter has a new place! Remember this loft? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/26YQNleopl — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 14, 2020

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) entered the design office where Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and Zende Forrester Dominguez (Delon de Metz) were discussing something. He told his girlfriend that he had a surprise for her.

The attorney took the model to his new loft apartment. He told her that he had bought it from Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), and she was suitably impressed. Carter said that he wanted her to feel comfortable in his new place. He then presented Zoe with a key, as seen above, and asked her to move in with him.