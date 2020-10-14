Jessica Killings Flaunts Ample Cleavage As She Goes Braless In Plunging Semi-Sheer Top

Jessica Killings gave her almost 2 million Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, October 13, when she took to the photo-sharing app to share an update in which she rocked a racy outfit that put her ample cleavage fully on display.

The post showed Killings in a well-lit space as the model and influencer outstretched her right arm to snap a selfie. She slightly turned her head to the right, framing her face from the side. She glanced into the lenses with soft eyes while curling her lips into a coquettish smile.

Killings’s brunette hair was parted in the middle and styled in soft curls and waves. The snapshot captured the hands of a tattooed person working on her hairdo. According to the tag, they belonged to hairstylist Peter Anthony Perez.

Killings sizzled in a white top that contrasted with her caramel skin. The garment was made from a stringy material crocheted in wide stitches that gave it a semi-sheer quality. The front also plunged deeply, well past the bottom edge of the photo. The fronts were wide on her chest, showing off quite a lot of her cleavage. She was braless under the top, though her hair prevented the photo from being too racy.

She paired the post with a cryptic message about not posting “him” if you love “him.” Killings also credited makeup artist Eileen Madrid by tagging her Instagram page.

In under a day, the picture has attracted more than 24,400 likes and over 380 comments, proving it was popular with her fans. Many of they used the occasion to shower Killings with compliments, gushing over her hair and makeup, while many others joked along with her caption.

“U look absolutely stunning,” one of her fans raved.

“[O]k ok, you look amazing btw!!!!!” replied another user.

“She saves our photos together but never posted them. She does Loves me [smiley with sweat] Good to know haha,” joked a third one.

“Hope you’re having a great day. Always so Beautiful,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Killings is well-known among her loyal fanbase for her fit lifestyle, which she often promotes on her Instagram feed. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently uploaded another photo that showed her in a mismatched workout set. She had on a teal sports bra with a squared neckline. She teamed it with a pair of black shorts made from a stretchy fabric that clung to her shapely legs. She indicated that her post was an ad for 1st Phorm.