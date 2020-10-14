‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Nicole Gives Lucas Devastating News

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, October 15, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of heated and emotional moments as the week begins to wind down in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) reluctantly give Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) some devastating news.

Although Nicole won’t feel like it’s her place to deliver the news to Lucas, he’ll push for it. So, Nicole will be forced to tell him that his daughter Allie (Lindsay Arnold) was raped, and that the attack resulted in her pregnancy. To make matters worse, Lucas will also learn that Allie’s alleged attacker was none other than Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) son, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams).

Lucas will likely be heartbroken that his daughter had to go through such a terrible ordeal. He’ll also be stunned and furious upon learning that her attacker is thought to be the child of someone close to him and his family.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Lucas confront Steve about his son’s actions. However, Tripp has maintained his innocence throughout all of the rape allegations, and still claims that he and Allie were never intimate.

Chris Haston / NBC

Meanwhile, Steve and Tripp will have another conversation about Allie’s accusations. Although Tripp will still insist that he never attacked Allie, he will change his story, and that will cause Steve to become very alarmed. Know that his son wasn’t telling the entire truth from the beginning could place some doubt in his mind.

It’s a very tough time for Steve, his wife Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) and Tripp right now. The news of the alleged attack has started to spread through Salem, and Tripp’s name is being dragged through the mud. In addition, no one really knows the truth about what happened the night that Allie got pregnant.

One person who will learn about Allie’s attack is her grandfather, John Black (Drake Hogestyn). John has been a bit out of sorts since waking up from his coma, and his emotions have been all over the place.

He has been acting aggressively from time to time, and upon hearing the rape accusations he will go off the deep end. He’ll likely tell anyone who will listen, including his best friend Steve, exactly how he feels about Tripp.

Elsewhere, Brady (Eric Martsolf) will make a surprising suggestion to the love of his life, Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) when it looks like she may be sent to prison for attempted murder.