Instagram Model Julia Muniz Flaunts Cleavage In A Tiny Bikini With A Friend For Latest Update

Instagram star Julia Muniz put her athletic figure on display in a spicy photo for her latest upload. In the snap, she was shot wearing a tiny bikini that flaunted her assets as she posed alongside a friend who sported a one-piece.

The 22-year-old is known for spending most of her time surfing, and for this pic she was close to the water while looking stunning. Muniz was photographed on the shore of a picturesque beach, and she tagged the location as Maldives. The water was a light turquoise, and the sky had a beautiful hue.

Muniz was on her knees next to fellow model Juliette Perkins who was also knelt down. Both women tugged on the sides of their swimsuits to embellish their figures. The surfer had her long black hair slicked back, and she turned her head to stick out her tongue with her eyes closed. Perkins’ hair was slicked back as well, and she followed suit by making a funny face in Muniz’s direction.

The Brazilian stunner had on a light purple textured bikini. The top had triangle cups, and thin straps that went over her shoulders and knotted in the middle. She had on matching bottoms that had tiny straps that hugged onto her hips. The surfer accessorized with earrings and rings. Her complexion popped against the light-colored backdrop, and viewers were given an eyeful of her toned midsection, and cleavage in the small swimsuit.

Perkins wore a one-piece that was pink-colored and hugged tightly onto her body. It had a scooping neckline, and left her stomach exposed. She sported a necklace and earrings to complete the ensemble.

For the caption, Muniz mentioned missing the beautiful beach, and she tagged her fellow model while adding a cat heart-eye emoji. In the photo she tagged the shoot’s photographer and retailer PacSun before uploading the image on Wednesday.

Many of the influencer’s 760,000 Instagram followers took notice of the update, and more than 10,000 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over 10 hours after it went live. Muniz’s replies were littered with heart emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments about her stunning physique and youthful exuberance.

“So beautiful and perfect girl,” one admirer commented.

“Julia.. keep the child in you alive,” a fan replied.

“Just wow,” an Instagram user wrote while adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Perfect tanning,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month Muniz showcased her athletic body in a white two-piece that had a paisley pattern. Those snaps earned nearly 31,000 likes.