Selma Blair, 48, Slays In A Black Bodysuit While Sipping Water: ‘Don’t Forget To Drink It’

Selma also gave a health update in the comments section.

Selma Blair gave her 2.4 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday when she shared a hot new post that saw her showing some serious skin. The actress flaunted her incredible physique in a chic bodysuit while reminding her online audience to drink some water.

In the October 14 photo, Selma was standing on a small staircase on the sill of a large, floor-to-ceiling window. It was covered by a sheer shade, though an ample amount of sunlight was still able to shine through, illuminating the Legally Blonde star as she worked the camera.

The 48-year-old looked effortlessly cool as she rested a hand on the window frame while crossing one leg over the other. She took a sip from the huge glass bottle of water she was holding when the photo was snapped, prompting her reminder to stay hydrated in the caption.

Selma went scantily clad in the artsy shot, rocking nothing more than a classic black bodysuit. The one-piece hugged her phenomenal figure in all of the right ways, drawing attention to her toned midsection and flat stomach while its thin spaghetti straps showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also had a sexy v neckline that teased a glimpse of cleavage.

The garment proceeded to cinch in at Selma’s hips, accentuating her tiny waist. It also boasted a high-cut design that left the star’s lean legs and sculpted thighs well on display for her fans to admire.

The A-lister added a set of silver bangle bracelets to her barely there look, giving it the perfect hint of bling. She left her brunette pixie cut seemingly unstyled, causing it to stick up ever so slightly in an edgy fashion.

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends of the mother-of-one went wild for the latest look at her incredible body. The upload has amassed over 29,000 likes within just three hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Wow girl you totally ROCK,” one person wrote.

“Amazing picture, looking good as usual!” praised another fan.

“Double thirst trap alert!” a third admirer remarked.

A fourth follower inquired about Selma’s health, as she has been battling Multiple Sclerosis since being diagnosed in 2018. The note elicited a response from the actress, who shared that she was “improving” and “in remission.”

Selma is no stranger to showing some skin on her social media pages, especially in recent months. The celeb recently turned up the heat again when she shared a snap from an ’80s-inspired photoshoot in which she sported a revealing turquoise swimsuit. That shot was also met with considerable praise, racking up over 182,000 likes and 3,334 comments.