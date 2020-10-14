Charly Jordan Flaunts Pert Derriere In Skimpy White Underwear While Posing On A Pool Table

On Wednesday, October 14, social media star Charly Jordan shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 3.5 million Instagram followers.

The pictures showed the 21-year-old posing in front of a large window that overlooked numerous trees. She opted to wear a denim jacket and skimpy white underwear that left little to the imagination. The ensemble put her pert derriere and lean legs on full display. She also sported a pair of black-and-red tennis shoes.

For the photos, the blond bombshell wore her hair in voluminous waves and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted red.

In the first image, Charly leaned forward and placed both of her hands on the edge of a pool table. She gazed directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips. A pool cue and billiard balls had been set up on the table.

She altered her position for the following photo by standing up. She bent her knee and rested her leg on the table.

The third and fourth shots showed Charly facing away from the photographer while holding onto the pool cue. The model appeared to be touching her hair in the final snap.

In the caption, Charly tagged professional photographer Clint Robert and hairstylist Ruslan Nureev, suggesting that they had assisted with the photoshoot. She also expressed gratitude to her followers on various social media platforms.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 150,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are very pretty girl,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart emoji to the comment.

“[O]mg you are so gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world,” remarked another follower.

“[Y]ou are so perfect girl,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Charly has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a video, in which she wore risque lace lingerie. That post has been liked over 250,000 times since it was shared.