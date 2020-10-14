Lauren Dascalo Wishes Her Fans A ‘Happy Hump Day’ In A Sparkly Thong Bodysuit

Lauren Dascalo slayed in another skin-baring snap that left little to the imagination. The post was added to her Instagram feed on October 14 and proved to be the perfect mid-week treat for her 1 million followers.

The photo captured Lauren with her backside facing the camera. She stood in front of a wall in a room where everything was painted bright white. Lauren crossed her arms under her chest and directed her attention in front of her. She stood with her feet slightly apart, popping her booty toward the lens to give her fans a spectacular view of her butt. In the caption of the update, she wished her fans a “happy hump day.”

Lauren flaunted her incredible figure in a black outfit that hugged her curves in all the right ways. She rocked a bodysuit with semi-sheer fabric that exposed a tease of her skin underneath. The piece was adorned with rhinestones, giving it a chic and flirty vibe. It had off-the-shoulder sleeves that left a portion of her arms and back on display. The middle of the piece fit tightly around her waist, accentuating her tiny midsection.

The bottom of the bodysuit was equally hot, and the high-cut design showed off her defined hip bones. To up the ante even further, it had a thong cut that showcased her peachy posterior and her shapely thighs. Lauren completed her outfit with a pair of red boots, and the image was cropped below her knees.

She wore her long, blond locks behind her back, styling them in loose and flirty waves.

It didn’t take long for fans to notice the cheeky shot. Within a matter of hours, the post amassed over 21,000 likes and 300-plus comments from her eager audience. Many social media users were left speechless and used emoji instead of words to express their love. Countless others raved over Lauren’s bombshell body.

“Wow you have got to ber kidding me! Booty goals forever and ever,” one follower wrote, adding a series of red heart emoji.

“Almost spit out my coffee. Would you look at that view lads and ladies?” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Perfect fittings! Your hair is beautiful. Wonderful booty,” another fan complimented.

“The most perfect butt in the world. Absolutely no questions asked,” a fourth added with a few flame emoji.

This is not the first time in recent weeks that Lauren has pleased her audience with a revealing shot. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the model wore a revealing, rose-gold bikini for a sexy video.