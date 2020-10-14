Rita Ora Dazzles In Tight Mini Dress & Patent Leather Boots

Rita Ora gave her fans a special treat on Wednesday by sharing a photo of herself posing in a tight, turtleneck mini dress and shiny boots from a collaborative shoot with the footwear brand ShoeDazzle.

In the post, which was shared with her 16 million Instagram followers, the “Poison” singer posed in three separate shots, giving the best angles of her fit physique and showing off her stylish outfit.

The turtleneck dress Rita wore seemed to have a yellow or light green background color with black swirling patterns all over. The neck came up high, the sleeves were long, and the bottom cut off right at the top of her thighs, aptly displaying her toned legs.

Since the shoot was for ShoeDazzle, Rita put her footwear front and center, showcasing a black, patent leather boot with a slightly chunky heel. The shoes had zippers up the sides and laces in the front.

The “Anywhere” singer wore her bright blond locks down and lightly tousled with a deep side part, and she let her tresses fall over the right side of her face. She had on minimal accessories in order to center the boots. A few rings adorned her fingers and medium-sized gold hoops hung from her ears.

For the first shot, Rita crouched with her right knee down and left knee up as she looked straight at the camera. She grabbed the laces of her boot with her right hand and let her left arm hang casually over her knee.

In the second slide of the series, the “Only Want You” songstress sat in a high, black chair and slung her legs over the side, crossing them at the ankles and placing her hand under her chin, giving the camera a sweet smirk.

The final image showed Rita seated in the same chair, this time at a different angle. She looked over her left shoulder at the camera and positioned her arm over the back of the chair as she looked intently toward the lens.

Rita’s followers were quick to share their admiration for the images, with more than 71,000 likes and over 390 comments.

“Why are you so beautiful[?]” questioned one user.

“These are amazing you’re such a hard working and talented soul Rita,” gushed another fan.

The 29-year-old definitely appreciates a boot look. She uploaded a similar style to her Instagram page yesterday. As The Inquisitr reported, Rita wore a sheer garment and leather boots in that image, sporting a gray plaid coat over the outfit. The style influencer donned numerous necklaces and rings, perfectly accessorizing the look.