Gizele Oliveira Channels Inner ‘Barbie Malibu’ In Sparkling Three-Piece Set On The Beach

Gizele Oliveira channeled her inner Malibu Barbie girl in her latest Instagram share. The model posted a collection of photos on her feed in which she rocked a sparkling orange three-piece set while hanging out on the beach. Her skimpy ensemble left very little to the imagination and was sure to grab fans’ attention.

The snaps showed Gizele standing in the wet sand of a Los Angeles, California beach, according to the post’s geotag. Mossy rocks could be seen in the background as the waves rolled onto the shore. The sun shone brightly on Gizele and highlighted her tan skin as she frolicked through the sand.

Gizele’s look included a plunging halter neck top with glittery strings tied around her back. The low neckline did little to cover her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Additionally, her sideboob was on show via the open back.

The Brazilian bombshell’s abs were on show between the top and a matching high-cut bikini bottom. Over the swimwear, she wore a matching miniskirt with a red trim. She tugged the waistband down to reveal the bikini straps resting high above her hips. The tight skirt just barely stretched over her pert booty and cut off at the top of her thighs to show off her famously long legs.

Gizele added a few accessories to her look, including silver bracelets, a pair of futuristic sunglasses, a dainty necklace, and small earrings. The babe also wore a colorful chain purse and a blue bucket hat over her dark, wavy hair.

In some images, Gizele leaned on one hip and pulled her skirt down with her thumb as she curved her body in a way that emphasized her figure. She also turned around and faced the water, giving fans a glimpse of her shapely booty peeking out from the material.

One photo showed the model sideways as she bent forward with her thumbs in her swimwear. Gizele turned her head to the camera and flashed a huge smile.

The post received more than 7,400 likes and just over 80 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with her followers. Many people showered the babe with praise in the comments section.

“What a perfect shoot,” one fan wrote.

“You look absolutely incredible, what a stunning beauty,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“Wow she is amazing…” a third follower declared.

Gizele’s fans know that she can slay any look. She previously shared a post in which she rocked a black beaded corset, which her followers loved.