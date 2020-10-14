Lindsey Graham Clarifies His ‘Good Old Days Of Segregation’ Comment

During Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Wednesday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina made a controversial comment about racial segregation, Politico reported.

Graham asked Barrett whether she is aware of any effort to bring back the “good old days of segregation.”

His political opponents were quick to seize on the remarks. Democrat Jaime Harrison, who is running against Graham for the South Carolina Senate seat, immediately took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

During a recess in the confirmation hearing, Graham clarified his comment, explaining that he was sarcastic.

“It was with deep sarcasm that I suggested that some legislative body would want to yearn for the good old days of segregationism,” he said.

“The point that I’m trying to make, there’s nobody in America in the legislative arena wanting to take us back to that dark period in American history and for my opponent to suggest that says far more about him than me.”

“I want to make sure that everybody in my state moves forward,” Graham continued, noting that nearly a third of his constituents are Black.

Graham made sure to hit back at Harrison, characterizing his attacks as cynical and inappropriate. He said that the Democrat’s suggestions were “not worthy of the times in which we live.”

Graham has previously come under scrutiny for making what some claim are insensitive remarks. Last week, as The Guardian reported, the Republican said that Black people in his state can “go anywhere” they want as long as they are conservative.

Graham allegedly made the comments in the context of his race against Harrison, suggesting that his opponent is too liberal to win.

Per The New York Times, Graham has failed to keep pace with Harrison’s fundraising. The Democratic candidate raised $58 million from July through September, shattering all records.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Latest polling suggests that the two candidates are essentially tied. The vast majority of voters in the Palmetto State — which has not sent a Democrat to the upper chamber in more than 20 years — have already made up their mind.

The tremendous financial advantage does not necessarily guarantee victory, especially since much of Harrison’s war chest is a product of out-of-state donations.

Graham, who is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has been one of President Donald Trump’s key allies in Congress.

His recent reversal on filling Supreme Court vacancies has, apparently, galvanized liberal donors across the nation, creating a unique opportunity for Harrison.