Canadian Bombshell Khloe Terae Puts On Busty Display In Snakeskin-Print Bikini Top

Khloe Terae thrilled her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, October 14, with a series of new snapshots in which she rocked a skimpy bikini top that put her busty figure front and center.

All three photos framed the Canadian bombshell from the waist up and captured her in the process of getting her hair done. As per the geotag, they were taken in Beverly Hills, California. In all of them, Terae glanced straight into the lenses with intent eyes while allowing her lips to hang slightly open, in a seductive manner.

Her blond tresses were partially pulled up in a top bun, while the remaining tresses were styled in loose curls that fell over her shoulders. Photos No. 2 and No. 3 featured the arms of a woman working on Terae’s ‘do. According to the tag, the hair process was being carried out by the artist known on Instagram as Sa Cortney B.

Terae was dressed in a two-piece bathing suit boasting a striking snakeskin print in beige and black against a light blue background. It featured a classic triangle design with small cups that were widely spaced on her chest, flaunting plenty of her ample cleavage. Her suit was courtesy of Venao Swimwear, as revealed by one of the tags.

Terae captioned the photos with a sassy message stating that she felt “too glam to give a damn.” She also revealed that her brows were the work of Kelley Baker and makeup was by Glam Bar by Jess.

The post has garnered more than 7,000 likes and upwards of 120 comments within three hours. Her fans are taking to the comments section to rave about her good looks and to engage with her caption.

“Old enough to know better, young enough to not give a f*ck,” one user wrote.

“Absolutely stunning [starry eyes emoji] In love with your make up and hair,” replied another fan.

“Always so cute [smiley face with three hearts] hows you’re week going so far?” a third admirer chimed in.

“This is the sexiest ‘no damn look’ I’ve recently seen,” raved a fourth user.

As those who follow Terae on Instagram will know, she isn’t one to shy away from the camera. She recently uploaded another slideshow that featured her in a skimpy swimsuit, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. She showed off her ballet skills by striking a couple of difficult poses. She was outside as the sun set against the horizon. She was staying at the Castle House Estate, a luxury hotel in Joshua Tree, California, as indicated by the geotag.