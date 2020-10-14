Bru Luccas Sizzles In A Nude Thong At Zion National Park

Bru Luccas heated things up on her Instagram feed with a racy new snap that showed some serious skin. The model showed off her round booty in an incredibly sexy thong.

The October 14 update captured the model with her backside faced toward the camera. She stood in front of a lake that was lined with trees, and the setting was picture-perfect. A geotag in the post indicated that she was at Zion National Park, where she has been vacationing for the past few days. Bru looked off into the distance and placed both hands by her side. She held a red-and-black backpack in one hand as she appeared to be on a hike.

The Brazilian model kept things simple, covering her upper half with a light bra. The piece had thick straps that stretched over her bronze shoulders, leaving her muscular arms well on display. The bottom band was fit snugly underneath her shoulder blades, showing even more skin to her eager audience.

She paired the look with a nude thong that almost blended in with her complexion. The sexy lingerie left her enviable booty and shapely thighs on display as she posed for the camera. It had a tight, thin waistband that was worn high on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and hourglass curves.

Bru wore her long, dark locks down for the photo op. They were styled with loose waves that tumbled over her back, and she wore a headband that matched her bra. Bru completed the outfit with a pair of brown sneakers with gray laces.

In the caption of the photo, Bru told her fans to “come talk” to her, adding a few hashtag and heart-eye emoji to the end of the post. It has not taken long for Instagrammers to take notice, and the post has accrued more than 110,000 likes and 700-plus comments within two hours. Most social media users complimented her incredible body while a few more were left speechless and used emoji instead.

“Beautiful very very Beautiful,” one follower gushed with a few heart-eye emoji in the body of their text.

“Omg help me lord. I am on my way to find you right now! Hold on!” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“Is it just ne or does she get better looking every day? Wow weee,” another fan commented.

“Literally goals every time its not fair,” a fourth exclaimed.

Earlier this week, it was reported by The Inquisitr that Bru nearly spilled out of her bikini while she leaned forward and struck a sexy pose.