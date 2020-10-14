Gizele Oliveira Goes Glam On The Beach In A Sparkly Bikini Complete With Matching Sarong: ‘Barbie Malibu’

Gizele also sported a trendy bucket hat and flashy sunglasses.

Gizele Oliviera took her incredible sense of style to the beach on Wednesday, where she likely turned more than a few heads in a sexy swimwear ensemble. The Victoria’s Secret model posted a slew of snaps to her Instagram page from her time by the water that have quickly captured the attention of her adoring fans.

The 27-year-old shared a total of six photos in her latest social media update, which a geotag indicated were taken in Los Angeles, California. She was seen standing on the shore, striking a number of poses for the camera to show off her phenomenal figure as the water gently flowed in around her.

It appeared to be the perfect day for a trip to the beach, as the near-cloudless blue sky was illuminated by the bright sun. Gizele took advantage of the beautiful weather to slip into yet another jaw-dropping swimwear look that did nothing but favors for her slender frame.

The Brazilian bombshell stunned as she worked the camera in a sparkly orange bikini that glistened under the bright sun. The two-piece included a halter-style top that was knotted tightly behind her back, helping to accentuate her slender frame. It had a plunging neckline that showcased an eyeful of her ample cleavage, while its thick straps drew attention to her toned arms and shoulders.

Gizele’s bikini bottoms were hidden by a skimpy sarong made of the same glittery material. It fit snugly over her booty and hips, which she popped out to the side in several photos to further emphasize her killer curves. She teased a glimpse at the lower half of her swimsuit by looping her thumbs through the skirt’s waistband, tugging it down in an alluring manner that also treated her fans to a look at her taut stomach and abs. The garment’s daringly short length was also of note, as it just barely hit the middle of the model’s thighs, leaving her long, lean legs almost completely exposed for her followers to admire.

Gizele continued to make a statement with her accessories, which included a dainty pendant necklace, huggie earrings, and beaded bracelets. She sported a contrasting blue bucket hat on top of her dark locks and wore a pair of flashy, rhinestone-encrusted shades over her brown eyes. The model also had a colorful, woven purse looped around her shoulder in a few of the shots.

One hour proved to be more than enough time for the catwalk queen’s followers to show her new Instagram upload some love. It has amassed more than 6,000 likes within the short period of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Wow, lovely,” one person wrote.

“The most beautiful woman,” declared another fan.

“She is amazing,” a third follower remarked.

“Queen,” added a fourth admirer.

Gizele’s unique fashion sense always seems to impress her followers. In another recent post, the beauty went full bombshell as she showcased her trim physique in a black corset top. That look proved to be another favorite, earning over 23,000 likes and 246 comments to date.