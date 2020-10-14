Camille Kostek Rocks Tiny Yellow Bikini, Poses By A Boat In Stunning ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Shot

Camille Kostek graced her fans on Wednesday with a stunning throwback photo from her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photo shoot in the Dominican Republic earlier this year. In the shot, the babe leaned against a small boat by the water as she sported a mustard yellow two-piece that showcased her best assets.

Camille’s swimwear included a rectangular top with thin strings around her neck and back. The bandeau scooped low on her chest and allowed her ample cleavage to spill out. Additionally, the sides curved inward, so her sideboob was on show.

The top cut off just below Camille’s bust to expose her flat stomach. She paired the bandeau with an incredibly tiny thong that covered only what was necessary. The strings on the sides tied up at the smallest part of her waist and hugged her curvy figure while leaving her shapely legs on full display.

Camille wore her blond locks down in natural waves that were pushed to one side.

The snap showed Camille posing in the damp sand beside a white, orange, and blue boat. The water could be seen forming gentle waves in the distance as a cluster of green trees moved in the wind. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day with rays that washed over the model and highlighted her killer physique.

Camille leaned on the vessel with her arms stretched and her derriere perched on the edge. She extended one leg and pointed her feet in a way that elongated her pins. The stunner slouched her shoulders and flexed her ab muscles as she tilted her head and flashed a huge smile at the camera.

In the caption, she invited viewers to sail with her.

The post garnered more than 5,500 likes and just over 50 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with Camille’s fans. People flocked to the comments section to shower her with affection.

“My favorite picture of you in 2020!” one fan wrote with a red heart and a smiley face.

“Oh cmonnn Camille!! You’re killin us over here! Perfect,” another user added.

“Gronk is the luckiest dude on the planet!!!!!!” a third person wrote, referring to the model’s partner, Rob Gronkowski.

“What a beautiful stunning girl,” a fourth follower declared.

Camille always knows how to send her followers into a frenzy. In another post, she shared a few flirty snaps and videos of herself rocking Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear in support of her boyfriend.