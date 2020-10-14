Hunter Biden Sex Tape, Misconduct Allegations Blasted As ‘Disinformation’

A report claiming that Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, was seen on video smoking crack cocaine and having sex with a woman has come under fire as “disinformation” and an attempt to sway the upcoming presidential election.

On Wednesday, the New York Post published information reportedly recovered from a laptop connected to Hunter Biden that the paper said was left at a Delaware computer shop and never picked up. The shop owner reportedly gave copies of the files to Rudy Giuliani, a close adviser and lawyer for Donald Trump.

The newspaper said that emails showed Hunter Biden discussing leveraging the connection to his father — then the vice president — in a bid to boost his own pay from a Ukrainian company. Critics of Joe Biden have claimed that he improperly interfered in Ukraine in order to help his son’s position, a charge that the former vice president has denied.

But one of the more bombshell claims said that the laptop contained video of Hunter Biden engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman. The newspaper claimed that he could apparently be seen smoking crack cocaine.

The allegations have come under fire from many on the left, who blasted them as unfounded. MSNBC producer Kyle Griffin wrote that it appeared to be disinformation.

“No one should link to or share that NY Post ‘report’. You can discuss the obvious flaws and unanswerable questions in the report without amplifying what appears to be disinformation,” he tweeted.

Others questioned the timing of the story. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman noted that it was curious that none of the allegations raised by the newspaper were contained in recently released U.S. Senate findings on the allegations against the former vice president that uncovered no evidence of wrongdoing.

“Things that are sketchy in NYP story on Hunter Biden – why wasn’t this in Ron Johnson report if it’s been in possession for awhile?” she tweeted. “When did Giuliani acquire it? Giuliani has been everywhere on the but this has been kicking around since late last year and unreleased till now?”

Others took aim at Giuliani for his involvement, especially given his work in defending Trump during his impeachment that centered on the president’s attempts to pressure Ukraine into investigating alleged misconduct by the Bidens. The lawyer for Hunter Biden accused him of being tied to Russian intelligence.

“He has been pushing widely discredited conspiracy theories about the Biden family, openly relying on actors tied to Russian intelligence,” the lawyer, George R. Mesires, told the New York Post.