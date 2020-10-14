Niece Waidhofer Sports Strappy Black Lingerie & Cat Mask In Tantalizing Instagram Update

On Wednesday, October 14, American model Niece Waidhofer shared a suggestive snap with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

In the provocative photo, the 30-year-old stood in front of a white wall. She struck a seductive pose by bending over and placing her hands on her lower legs. She looked over her shoulder to focus her gaze on the camera lens, with her mouth slightly open.

Niece opted to wear skimpy black lingerie that left little to the imagination. The set featured a plunging bra with copper chain detailing and a matching garter belt. Her incredible curves and lean legs were on display. The model’s face was partially concealed with a cat mask. She also sported a pair of black stiletto heels and cuffs worn on her wrists and her ankles.

For the photo, the raven-haired beauty wore her long locks down in a deep side part.

Niece tagged her location as Azkaban, seemingly in reference to the prison in the Harry Potter franchise.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation revealed she was unaware of what her “costume is supposed to be.” She also noted that her ensemble was from the lingerie company Honey Birdette.

The tantalizing post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes. Many of her followers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“D*mn this is a gorgeous image. The type you frame,” wrote one fan, followed by numerous heart-eye emoji.

“You are so beautiful,” added a different devotee.

Quite a few commenters also made reference to Niece’s mysterious “costume.”

“When it looks that good, it doesn’t matter what it’s supposed to be,” remarked an admirer, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“No one really cares what the costume is as long as you’re in it,” quipped another Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Niece has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she rocked a black bra, low-rise underwear, and thigh-high boots while wearing a long red wig. That post has been liked over 84,000 times since it was shared.