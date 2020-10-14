Larsa Pippen Puts Her Toned And Tanned Figure On Display While Wearing Skimpy Bikini

Larsa Pippen flaunted her sexy body for her 2 million followers on Instagram in her latest photo. It seemed like the pic was taken in Miami, Florida, as she hashtagged the city in the caption of the post.

Larsa rocked a skimpy pink bikini for the shot. The top featured triangle cups that revealed her tantalizing cleavage. The suit also had thin straps that were wrapped around her tanned shoulders loosely. With the position she was posed in, only the bottom’s small strings around her waist were visible. The TV personality also shaded her eyes from the shining sun with a pair of black circle-shaped sunglasses. She wore her caramel-colored hair in a neat bun high on her head.

Larsa’s photographer snapped the picture to capture her side profile as she posed while sitting near the edge of a pool of water. She sat with both knees bent slightly, at near identical angles, which showcased her tanned legs. Larsa leaned her body weight back as she supported herself with her arms, which were locked straight with no bend in her elbows and placed behind her body. She kept an arch in her back and pinched her shoulder blades a little. The position drew attention to Larsa’s flat midsection and ample cleavage.

The photo appeared to be taken at a pool or resort of some sort, as there were a couple of pools with a slide leading into them and a few lounge chairs were seen in the background. Additionally, numerous palm trees and a bright blue sky were in the backdrop.

Larsa’s fans were quick to notice her stunning figure and made sure to compliment her in the comments section of the post. Some followers even compared her to other beautiful celebrities, like Jennifer Lopez.

“Gosh, you’ve got that JLO glow, never aging! Just perfect!” one follower gushed.

“You are so beautiful,” another fan remarked.

“Dead gorgeous,” a third person wrote.

Multiple people commented with rows of fire emoji in response to the picture, which racked up well over 3,500 likes in half an hour after it went live.

Larsa’s most recent update marks the second snap in a row that flaunted her stunning physique while staying in Miami. As recently reported by The Inquisitr, she posed in front of a sleek Lamborghini while wearing a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes. Her attire, which also consisted of a revealing white crop top shirt, sent fans stirring as she showcased her hourglass shape.