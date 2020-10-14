Lyna Perez Poses Seductively In A Black Thong Bikini While Exposing Her Derriere

Lyna asked for her followers help in the caption of the post.

Curvaceous cutie Lyna Perez went full bombshell for her latest Instagram pic. The model posed seductively for the camera as she showed some skin.

In the racy snap, Lyna looked smoking hot as she opted for a teeny black bikini. The skimpy top tied behind her back and showed off her sideboob in the process. The straps also helped to showcase her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms fit high over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her slim waist while exposing her pert derriere and muscular thighs.

Lyna posed with her round booty towards the camera. She placed one leg in front of the other and rested a hand on her thigh. Her other hand reached behind her back in order to loop her finger through her bikini bottoms and tug them away from her backside.

She arched her back and pushed her posterior out while looking over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face. In the background of the shot, a sunlit sky and some lush green foliage could be seen. In the caption, she joked that she had some problems that needed worked out.

She wore her long, brown hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose curls that cascaded down her back.

Lyna’s over 5.5 million followers made quick work of showing their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 43,000 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 1,400 remarks about the pic during that time.

“I need a medic after that stroke you gave me,” one follower stated.

“Love your Buns and Hair,” another gushed.

“I would be happy to help you,” a third user wrote.

“I love how sexy you look in this pic Lyna. You’re a true goddess and everyone needs to bow down to your beauty,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms when it comes to flaunting her hourglass shape in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking racy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and revealing tops in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted to go topless while wearing nothing but a pair of sheer white pants by the swimming pool. That post was also a big hit among her fans. To date, it’s reeled in more than 157,000 likes and over 4,900 comments.