Heidi Montag Rocks A Bandeau Bikini And Sips Champagne While Soaking In A Black Water Bath

Heidi took her Halloween festivities to the bathroom.

Heidi Montag is in the Halloween mood, per her latest Instagram share. The reality television star got her spooky celebration started early during a sizzling photoshoot, which she treated her 926,000 followers to a sneak peek of on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old sent temperatures soaring on her page with a short video that was shot during the shoot, which appeared to be for her husband Spencer Pratt’s Pratt Daddy line of healing crystals. Heidi posed in a luxurious bathtub that was lined with a slew of large crystals, illuminated by the flashing lights of the camera while her own song, “Love It Or Leave It,” blasted in the background.

Heidi took a long sip from a crystal champagne flute at the beginning of the clip before turning her head toward the camera to shoot it a sultry gaze. She held one of Pratt Daddy’s new Protection Bath Bombs in the other hand along with a few gemstones. She appeared to have already dropped one of the bombs into her bath, as the water was a jet black color that gave the scene major Halloween vibes.

The Hills: New Beginningsstar looked flawless as she worked the camera in a sexy black bandeau bikini that left very little to the imagination. The piece fit snugly over her chest, accentuating her voluptuous assets as she soaked in the tub. It had a sweetheart neckline that fell low on her chest, exposing an ample amount of her cleavage. She accessorized with a gorgeous stack of necklaces with crystal pendants, which spilled down her bronzed decolletage and drew even more attention to her busty display.

Heidi’s lower body was almost entirely submerged in the water, leaving her bikini bottoms out of sight in the short clip. She did, however, bend one leg up at the knee, teasing a glimpse at her toned thigh and calf. Keen-eyed fans could also get a glimpse at the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant’s toned midsection, much to their delight.

The mother-of-one tied her platinum blond locks up into a flirty high ponytail that was secured on top of her head with a thick black hairband. She also sported several beaded bracelets on her wrists and a pair of dainty diamond earrings for some additional bling.

Commenting was turned off on the post, though the short clip has been viewed more than 154,000 times within 11 hours of going live. It has also racked up more than 5,600 likes, proving that it was a hit amongst Heidi’s devoted fans.