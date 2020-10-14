January Jones, 42, Shows Off Cleavage In A Pink Bra And Cups Her Breasts For A Good Cause

January promoted Breast Cancer Awareness Month by rocking a bra from a brand that's popular with celebrities.

January Jones revealed that she had a good reason for giving her Instagram followers a close-up view of her generous cleavage on Wednesday. The Mad Men star explained that she was modeling a bra to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month and raise money for breast cancer research.

January, 42, shared a photo of herself from the ribs up. She wore a balconette bra that almost matched the pale color of her smooth and creamy complexion, save for the garment’s subtle hint of pink. The supportive undergarment had molded demi cups with seaming and underwire. Its low and wide neckline dipped down to display her firm, flawless décolletage.

January was pictured gently cupping her breasts by placing her thumbs on their sides and curving her index fingers underneath them. Her other fingers rested on her ribcage.

The Last Man on Earth actress added a little sparkle to her photo by rocking the gold medallion necklace that often makes appearances in her Instagram pics. It had a chain-link design, and it was also adorned with a few charms. One of them was a glittering pink gem that coordinated with her hair.

January’s chin-length bob was slightly parted to one side. Segments of her silky hair had been dyed a soft and subtle rose color. She flashed her pearly whites at the camera, and her big, bright smile extended to her sparkling blue eyes. She posed inside a bathroom, where her background was a shower with a glass door and a ceiling-mounted showerhead.

In her caption, January reminded her followers to get their annual mammograms, and she revealed that her bra was from KiT Undergarments. As reported by The Inquisitr, a number of celebrities have recently shared Instagram photos of themselves rocking lingerie from the label. This is because the company is donating five percent of its October sales to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund. Other stars who have shown their support for the fundraising effort by posing in pink underwear include Zoey Deutch, Dakota Fanning, Michelle Monaghan, and Kate Hudson.

January’s followers were pleased that she participated in the charitable promotion. Her post racked up over 20,000 likes and 200 comments in just one hour, and she also received a supportive message from one famous fan.

“I am happy to do a breast exam for you,” wrote comedian Whitney Cummings.

“Please be careful, there is a shortage of perfect breasts in the world, it’d be a pity to damage yours,” read a message from a fan.

“This is the content I signed up for,” another admirer wrote.

“Thank you for promoting such an important health cause,” a fourth remark read.