‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Finn Takes Control Of Steffy’s Situation & Angers Liam

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 15 reveal that Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will take control. He once promised Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he would always have her back and it seems as if he’s making good on his word, per SheKnows Soaps.

As Steffy’s advocate, Finn has Steffy’s best interest at heart. She has just been released from rehab and is excited to take up the reins of her life again. So, when Finn arranges for her to reunite with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) she will be over the moon.

However, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be furious when he learns of Finn’s plans. He will be surprised to learn that his ex-wife has been released from the treatment facility. He believes that she would remain in rehab for a while longer.

As seen in the below image, Liam rushes to the cliff house and to rescue Kelly from her mother. The Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Liam told Steffy that she could have their child back when she could prove that she’s clean. He may not be satisfied that she has met his requirements.

But this time around, Steffy will have someone who’s advocating for her. The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers indicate that Finn will step up and confront Liam. He will assure him that she completed her treatment program and that she’s a safe person.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Liam injects himself in the situation after learning of Finn’s amazing gift to Steffy. pic.twitter.com/EttqYYtr7t — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 14, 2020

By taking control of the situation, Finn will let Liam know that he’s taking responsibility for Steffy. This will anger the Spencer heir. For so long, he has assumed the role of Steffy’s hero and doesn’t like the fact that she seems to have a new man in her life.

While Liam may say that he’s concerned for the wellbeing of his daughter, his actions seem to indicate differently. Not too long ago, he was jumping down Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) neck and telling him that his ex-wife needs space. This prompted his father to ask him if he was always so overprotective of his ex-wife.

Finn has also noted that Steffy and Liam’s relationship was peculiar. He told her that it appeared as if she was hard to get over and said that he never wanted to experience what Liam was going through.

The physician will make it clear that Kelly is an important part of Steffy’s healing process. It would harm her to be separated from her daughter again, especially because so much had already been taken from her.

Liam won’t like what Finn has to say. Instead, he will give Steffy an ultimatum regarding Finn.