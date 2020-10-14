Qimmah Russo Shows Off Figure In Skimpy Bikini While Lounging Poolside

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo updated her Instagram account with some revealing new photos of herself on Wednesday, October 14, wowing her 1.6 million followers. The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed outdoors for the four-slide series while she hung out poolside.

Qimmah was centered in every shot as she switched between a few poses. In the first image, the model sat on the pool’s surround and posed with her body facing the camera. Her elbows rested on her thighs while she leaned forward, pouted, and directed her cool gaze into the camera’s lens. She sat up straight in the second photo, putting her chest on show as she grabbed on her bottoms. The third snapshot displayed her with her hands in between her parted thighs as she smiled sweetly. She stuck her chest out while pouting with her lips parted in the fourth frame, exuding a great deal of sexiness. She also grabbed on her hat with both hands.

Her long platinum blond hair was styled pin-straight and cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Qimmah’s busty assets were on show as she wore a scanty black bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The garment featured two ruched, rectangular cups with frill edges that exposed a great deal of her cleavage and some sideboob.

The suit’s matching, low-rise bottoms called attention to Qimmah’s curvy hips and pert derriere. Further on show was her chiseled midriff. She accessorized with a mustard-colored bucket hat that added a pop of color to her monochromatic ensemble.

In the post’s caption, she shared some wise words with fans about life. She also revealed in the geotag that she was photographed in Los Angeles.

The eye-catching series quickly proved to be a hit on social media as more than 4,600 social media users liked it since it went live just 30 minutes ago. Dozens of admirers also commented under the post to compliment the model on her form, looks, and choice of attire.

“You will always be y women crush everyday,” one individual wrote.

“Love blond on you, and this hat is dope,” chimed in another admirer, filling the comment with fire emoji.

“Absolutely love all of your different looks,” a third fan asserted, adding a number of fire and flexing-arm emoji.

“You are so perfect, my women crush Wednesday every single week,” a fourth user admitted.

The bombshell has shared many jaw-dropping posts to her Instagram this week. Just yesterday, she uploaded some images in which she went topless, rocking just skimpy denim shorts and an unbuttoned denim jacket.