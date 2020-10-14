Ariana Grande Says Her New Album Is Coming Very Soon

"I can't wait to give u my album this month"

Ariana Grande has announced a new untitled album, which will arrive later this month. Taking to social media, the pop star made the surprise announcement Wednesday, October 14.

“I can’t wait to give you my album this month,” she told her 77.7 million Twitter followers.

Apart from the tweet, the singer didn’t reveal much else about the new project. Nonetheless, Grande’s fans immediately flocked to social media to express their excitement.

“THIS ALBUM REALLY IS GONNA BE THAT B*TCH,” one fan responded on Twitter.

“I keep coming back to this, I can’t believe it’s real,” another fan tweeted.

“Finally something good in this world,” a third fan wrote on Twitter.

Just last week, the “thank u, next” star shared some upcoming music via Twitter while reminding fans to register to vote. Sharing a studio selfie, Grande said she was “turning in her mixes.”

The upcoming project would be the pop star’s sixth studio album. Her latest effort, thank u next, was released last year and included hits such as the title track, “NASA,” “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored,” and “7 Rings.”

As reported by The Inquisitr, rumors of a new album started floating around in August when Grande was spotted heading to a recording studio in Los Angeles. In September, the singer teased fans by sharing a snippet of an unreleased track. Taking to Instagram, she posted a brief video with the caption “brb.”

Though details about the new project haven’t been revealed, fans are expecting to see a feature from Doja Cat. During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in May, Grande revealed the upcoming collaboration.

“I was able to work with Doja earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again to drop,” she told Lowe. “I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower and she was like, ‘B*tch, I love this.'”

A collaboration with Doja may not be the only feature fans can expect to hear. On Friday, October 9, Mariah Carey teased a possible Christmas duet with the young singer.

Carey posted a photo to Instagram showing three directors chairs, possibly from a music video set. Carey’s chair came with her initials “MC,” while two others came with the initials “AG” and “JH.” Fans soon started to speculate that the “AG” stood for Ariana Grande, while “JH” stood for Jennifer Hudson.