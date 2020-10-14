Kelly Ripa Shares Sexy Bed Throwback With Mark Consuelos: ‘This Man Eats’

Kelly Ripa treated her Instagram followers to a sexy photo of herself in bed with her husband, Mark Consuelos, and they appreciated the glimpse into their lives.

In the picture, both Kelly and Mark laid in an unmade bed with off-white linens on it. Mark had his shirt off, which showcased his chiseled abs. He had one arm bent, which made his bicep and shoulder muscles pop and showed off his tattoos. He smiled into the camera’s lens with a closed mouth, and he had smile lines around his eyes. The actor sported just a hint of scruff on his face. The top sheet covered Mark’s navel.

Kelly was near the edge of the frame, and she seemed fresh-faced. A hint of her long blond hair laid over one bare shoulder, and she had several gold chains wrapped around her neck. One of her eyes was visible in the picture, and she also looked into the lens. She held her lips partly open with a pleasant look on her face.

Kelly seemed to miss her husband, and she said that he eats peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, which wasn’t evident from the smoking hot shot. Fans shared a lot of love for the Live! co-host’s post. Nearly 34,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and more than 495 took the time to leave a comment for the newly minted 50-year-old mother of three.

Mark chimed in to tell his wife that he wished they were together.

“Miss you, babe,” wrote the actor along with three red hearts.

Many followers predicted that the couple’s 19-year-old daughter, Lola Consuelos, would leave a reply on the photo. As of this publication, the teen hadn’t publicly replied to her mother, though.

“Gorgeous!! I’m already looking forward to Lola’s comment,” declared one fan who included two double pink hearts.

Others appreciated Kelly sharing the hot photo, though.

“Thank you, Kelly, for serving the people! #daddy,” a second follower wrote.

“I love how proud you two are of each other,” enthused a third Instagram user who used a red heart, a heart-eye emoji, and an “OK” sign to complete the comment.

“Well, Kelly, I’ll take him in for and feed him lmao. Have a great day,” a fourth devotee teased.

Kelly regularly shares photos of herself and Mark and pictures of their family to her fans’ delight. Mark also shares his appreciation for his wife of nearly a quarter-century on the regular. The Inquisitr previously reported that he shared a heartfelt post and called her sexy in honor of her recent 50th birthday.