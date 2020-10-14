Melissa Riso Rocks A Sheer Bra While Sporting A Revealing French Maid Costume

Melissa added a pair of black heels to the outfit.

Brunette beauty Melissa Riso stunned in her most recent Instagram snap on Wednesday morning. The model flaunted her incredible physique as she showed fans her Halloween costume.

In the sexy shot, Melissa looked smoking hot as she rocked a revealing French maid costume. The outfit included a sheer black bra that boasted white lace trim. The garment featured a deep neckline that exposed her massive cleavage. The thin straps showed off her muscled arms and shoulders, and the see-through material gave fans a peek at her sideboob.

She added a matching see-through skirt that included a white lace and satin apron in the front. The skirt wrapped around her tiny waist and curvy hips while showcasing her long, lean legs. The strap from her dark-colored panties could also be seen underneath. Melissa accessorized the ensemble with a cap on her head and a pair of black heels that strapped around her ankles.

Melissa sat on a kitchen counter for the shot. She let one leg hang over the side while she bent her other knee and placed her foot on the counter next to her. She rested her weight on one hand as her other arm sat on top of her knee. She gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the background, some shelves and cabinets could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that cascaded down her back and lightly brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

Melissa’s over 1.2 million followers made short work of showing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 5,100 times within the first hour after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 150 messages during that time.

“Absolutely fabulous beautiful woman,” one follower declared.

“Playboy mansion is missing her bunny,” another wrote.

“You look gorgeous,” a third user stated.

“You could be my maid anytime,” a fourth person commented.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flaunting her fit figure in her online pics. She’s often seen posing in sexy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and tight tops.

