Dolly Castro Shows Off Her Bodacious Backside In A Skintight Dress

Dolly Castro treated her fans to a great view of her curvy figure with a double photo update that saw her in a sexy dress. The October 14 post has received a ton of praise from her 6.2 million followers.

The first photo saw the model with her figure turned in profile, posing in front of a gold-rimmed mirror. Dolly gathered her hair into a ponytail with one hand and rested the opposite near her hip. She pursed her lips and averted her gaze to the distance as she popped her booty back toward the lens. In the caption of the update, she raved over her outfit, noting that she loved the back of the piece.

The model’s sexy choice of attire was from PrettyLittleThing. It had thin straps that stretched over her muscular arms and shoulders, and its low cut left her bronze back well on display. The garment had a sexy, lace-up detail in the middle and a set of strings that were tied in a dainty bow. The tight fit of the garment allowed Dolly to show off her bodacious backside, which was entirely round.

The second photo in the set saw Dolly with her chest facing forward. She staggered her legs so that they were shoulder-width apart, popping her hip to the side to accentuate her killer curves. The garment had a plunging neckline that teased a peek of her ample assets and proceeded to cinch near her midsection, highlighting her flat tummy and trim waist. It cut off near her knees, allowing Dolly to show off a portion of her stems.

She teamed the look with a pair of matching heels that added some length to her frame. Dolly styled her hair with a middle part, and it fell behind her back. She added several accessories, including a pendant necklace and a set of earrings to match.

It has not taken long for her fans to take notice of the scorching share. More than 33,000 social media users double-tapped the upload, and 600-plus flocked to the comments section to shower Dolly with praise. Most fans complimented Dolly’s backside while a few more applauded her outfit.

“Teach me how to be pretty!!! Love this dress!!!” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“I like the back of it also the tie up stand out but you make the outfit work you’re stunning beautiful,” a second Instagrammer chimed in.

“Baddest Women in The Game We Need More Like Her,” a third added.

“Gorgeous and stunning babe!!!” one more wrote with a few flame emoji.