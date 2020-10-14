Denver Broncos Standout Running Back Melvin Gordon Charged With DUI, Faces Punishment From NFL

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III was pulled over Tuesday night by the Denver Police Department for reportedly driving downtown between 25 and 39 miles over the posted speed limit, according to an article from Bleacher Report. Additionally, Gordon was under the influence and was cited for a DUI.

In addition to punishment from the courts, the athlete could also face discipline from the NFL, which would most likely be a temporary suspension, according to ESPN. The team has already dealt with a similar situation in the 2019 season, as they were forced to suspend safety Kareem Jackson for two games after being arrested for a DUI. The Broncos organization released its statement to the public this morning.

“We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon. Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details,” a representative for Denver said.

Despite the run-in with the law, Gordon is still expected to participate in the required meetings as well as practice with the Broncos. Police records showed that Gordon has an arraignment in the city’s County Court for November 13.

The incident occurred nearly two weeks after Gordon and his club defeated the New York Jets 37-28 on October 1. The 27-year-old recorded the best performance with the Broncos, as he ran for over 100 yards and a couple of touchdowns off 23 carries. He also came in clutch in the final minutes of the competition, running for a 43-yard touchdown to secure the victory over the Jets. Gordon currently leads the squad in carries, rushing yards, as well as rushing touchdowns. It can be assumed that if the league chooses to suspend him, the Broncos will need to find someone else to replace the crucial impact Gordon brings to the team’s offense.

Gordon and his teammates had a few extra days of rest this weekend, as their game against the New England Patriots was postponed until this upcoming Sunday due to the fact that members of New England’s squad tested positive for the coronavirus. Gordon was one of several players to express their frustration over the canceled matchup on Twitter over the weekend because the club basically lost its bye week due to the rescheduling.

“Ain’t no way we practiced all week and they canceled our game,” he wrote in a tweet.

The NFL has had to shift around game times on numerous occasions already this year due to the pandemic, but executives recently stated that they will not create a bubble for the regular season, as the NBA did for its playoff competitions, according to CBS Sports.