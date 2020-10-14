‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Zoe Tells Carter The Truth

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, October 15 reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) will take their relationship to the next level, per SheKnows Soaps. After the attorney opens up his heart to Zoe, she will do the same.

Carter is excited to surprise Zoe. He wants to knock her off her feet and goes all out to spoil his special lady. This time around, he wants to show Zoe how serious he is about her. He takes her across town and shows her his beautiful new loft apartment. Now that he is the COO of Forrester Creations, he deserves a new place. But, he also wants to share the apartment with the person he’s come to care about. Carter will present Zoe with a key to his new digs and ask her to move in with him.

The offer will shock Zoe. She is stunned that Carter wants to commit so quickly and feels lucky to be the lady in his life. She allows him to speak his truth and then responds authentically. She wants to be clear about her feelings because she doesn’t want to lead him on.

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers indicate that she will tell him that she cannot move in with him. It wasn’t too long ago that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) rushed her into a relationship. Before she had her head straight, he had put a ring on her finger and she was walking down the aisle. He then dumped her in front of the altar for another woman. She’s had her fair share of whirlwind romances and doesn’t want to go down that path again.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, talented fashion designer Zende Forrester Dominquez returns from Paris with news to share. pic.twitter.com/WAvgpq6g2w — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 7, 2020

Zoe wants a slow and steady relationship with the attorney. She wants to build on their friendship and get to know him intimately before she makes any kind of commitment. She thinks it would be foolish to rush what they have.

It appears that by opening her heart and telling him the truth, she will score some brownie points with Carter. While he may be dismayed that she’s not willing to move in with him, he will appreciate her honesty. He now knows where he stands with her and will also be grateful that she’s not leading him on.

Zoe and Carter will find a new sense of intimacy after they share their feelings. While they won’t live together, they will gain a deeper understanding of each other. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also tease that Zoe may also be holding out for the new man in town. As seen in the above image, Zende Forrester (Delon de Metz) has just returned and has already caught her eye. Zoe may decide that he’s the bigger catch.