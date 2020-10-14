Brooklyn Beckham’s Fiancé Nicola Peltz Gets On The Floor & Poses In A Pink Bra For A Good Cause

Nicola did her part to promote breast cancer awareness.

Nicola Peltz showed off her modeling skills in a snapshot that she posted on Instagram on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Bates Motel actress looked effortlessly gorgeous in a look that combined sexy lingerie and comfy loungewear. Nicola revealed that her pic was meant to promote breast cancer awareness and help raise money for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund.

While Nicola is marrying into the family of fashion icon Victoria Beckham, her look was more like a combo of apparel that Sporty Spice and Baby Spice would wear than one of Posh’s chic outfits. Her bottoms were a pair of light heather gray sweatpants. She wore the garment’s elastic waistband pulled up high enough to cover up her navel. She teamed the athletic pants with a pale pink balconette bra. The undergarment had molded cups and underwire that amplified her ample cleavage by giving it a slight upwards boost. The front created a wide V that showcased her creamy décolletage, and the adjustable straps were placed far apart.

In the caption of her post, Nicola identified the maker of her bra as the lingerie label KiT Undergarments. She also encouraged her followers to follow her lead by posing in their undergarments. She explained that the brand will donate $1 to the Women’s Cancer Research Fund for every underwear photo that they they share on Instagram with the same hashtag included in her post.

For her photo, Nicola wore her long blond hair slicked back away from her face with a stretch comb headband. Her only other visible accessory was a glittering silver bangle bracelet. She added an extra pop of color to her look with rich red polish on her fingernails and toenails.

The Last Airbender star was photographed in a hallway with white walls. She sat on the floor, which was covered with plush ivory carpet. She was positioned on her right side with her legs curled back, and she propped herself up with her right hand. It looked like a camera with a fisheye lens had been used to take her picture, giving it a distorted spherical shape.

Over the span of an hour, her picture amassed over 30,000 likes and dozens of comments.

“Looking like the hottest in the world,” read one message.

“You are so unbelievably breathtakingly gorgeous and perfect,” another fan gushed.

“This is a cause that’s super close to my heart as my great aunt is a survivor, thank you so much Nic for using your platform for this,” said a third admirer.

Nicola’s fiancé, Brooklyn Beckham, also responded to her post, describing her as “gorgeous.” As reported by The Inquisitr, he got behind the camera to snap a previous photo of his future bride rocking racy lingerie.