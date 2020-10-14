Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Zip-Up Bra & Bikini Bottoms

Ashley Alexiss is known for showing off her bombshell curves in a variety of skimpy outfits, and that’s exactly what she did in her October 14 upload. The sultry new shot captured the model posed outside in nothing more than a bra and swim bottoms.

Ashley stood in the center of the frame, facing toward the camera. The backdrop was picture-perfect and included a blue sky and a few waves crashing in the ocean. She placed both arms in front of her midsection and averted her attention to the ground. Ashley closed her eyes and wore a smile, showing off her enviable curves in a skimpy ensemble.

The plus-size model smoldered in a sexy set from SHEFIT. On her upper half, Ashley opted for a light pink sports bra that popped against her allover glow. It had thick straps that secured over her shoulders, and its scooping neckline teased a peek of her ample bust. The garment had a white logo band that was tight on her ribs and a zipper in the middle, both of which drew attention to her voluptuous assets.

She teamed the look with a pair of black bikini bottoms that were equally hot. The piece had a high waistband that was tight on her hips, further accentuating her hourglass figure. The lower portion hit high on Ashley’s legs, and each side had a set of dainty bows that trailed to her shapely thighs. Ashley covered her trim abs but a tease of her skin was still visible.

The model slicked her long, blond locks back in a high and tight bun to keep it out of her face. She added several accessories to her skimpy attire, including a silver ring on each of her fingers.

In the caption of the post, Ashley included a code for customers to receive a discount on the bra.

It comes as no surprise that the post has earned a lot of attention from Ashley’s adoring fans. More than 19,000 social media users have double-tapped the skin-baring shot, and 100-plus left comments. Most fans were quick to compliment Ashley on her curvy physique while a few more applauded her choice of attire.

“Got the shefit recently and safe to say that’s it’s the best purchase of my life. You are so sexy,” one fan gushed.

“AND A LOVELY YOU HAVE ASH!!! LOVELY!!! STAY SAFE AND SWEET BABE!!!” a second follower wrote, adding a set of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are the definition of perfection. Perfectly imperfect. I’ve followed you for years now and the confidence you’ve given me by being you is immeasurable.. This is the first thought that popped into my head seeing this beautiful picture!” one more added.