Cindy Prado Emerges From The Ocean In Tie-Dye Bikini: ‘Happiest When In The Sand’

Cindy Prado gave her followers a glimpse at her happy place in a new Instagram share on Wednesday afternoon. The model posted a series of images in which she frolicked on a Florida beach while rocking a bright pink tie-dye bikini that showcased her curves. Her skimpy swimwear was certainly enough to grab fans’ attention.

Cindy’s ensemble included a strapless bandeau top with a cut-out in the middle and a thin string around her back. The cups squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center. Meanwhile, two other strings crossed in an X-shape beneath her bust and wrapped around her waist, drawing in her hourglass figure.

Cindy’s muscular abdomen was on show between the top and a matching high-cut thong. The front dipped well below her belly button to showcase her flat tummy, while the strings on the sides tied above her hips to fully expose her lean legs and pert booty.

Cindy added a few accessories to her outfit, including a chainlink necklace and small hoop earrings, and styled her blond locks in natural waves.

The images were snapped in Miami Beach, according to the post’s geotag. Cindy looked to be skipping through the wet sand as the water rolled in around her ankles. Waves could be seen heading towards the shore as thin clouds filled the sky. The sun shone brightly on the model and she seemed to be having a blast.

The action shots primarily showed Cindy walking towards the camera as she bent her lengthy pins and pointed her toes. In one shot, she leaned forward slightly and arched her back as she moved, giving viewers a peek at her curvy figure. She later crossed her legs and raised her arms high as the wind blew through her messy mane. All the while, the babe maintained a huge smile.

At the end of the collection, Cindy included a posed snap of herself with one hip out and her opposite knee bent. She gently brushed her face and stared off into the distance thoughtfully.

The post was liked more than 16,000 times and received just over 200 comments in an hour as fans shared praise in the comments section.

“What an amazing beauty,” one fan wrote with flame emoji.

“You have never looked more beautiful than in this moment,” another user added.

“Ooooh looking amazing babe,” a third follower wrote.

