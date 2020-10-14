Saffron Barker Models Comfy Ensemble From Her Clothing Range

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant has her own clothing line with fashion brand In The Style and is using the social media platform to model some of the pieces available to purchase.

The 20-year-old stunned in an oversized baby blue jumper that featured the text “LDN > MIAMI” across the front in capital letters. The garment was paired with matching joggers that appeared more fitted. Barker completed the look with white Nike sneakers that featured their iconic swoosh logo on the side and Jordan’s logo on the tongue. She left the laces undone.

Barker styled her long wavy blond locks up in a high ponytail and rocked acyrlic nails that were painted with white polish.

The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, treated followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured crouching down in an outdoor location in front of what looked to be a garage. Barker placed one hand to the side of her face and looked directly at the camera lens with a soft expression.

In the next slide, she was photographed in the same position. However, she gazed over to her left, showcasing her profile.

For her caption, Barker informed fans that her outfit has been linked in her bio.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 33,000 likes and over 250 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.7 million followers.

“Got this jumper yesterday and I love it!!” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“so proud of you! this collection is unreal <3” another person shared.

“Your honestly soooooooooooooooo gorgeous and stunning and beautiful I hope I meet you again soon,” remarked a third fan.

“Aww ur so pretty. I love ur videos so much,” a fourth admirer commented, adding the red heart emoji.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a white shirt with long sleeves that were rolled up from the bottom slightly. Barker opted for a cream sweater vest over the top that featured a V-neck. The influencer didn’t display any visible bottoms and showed off her legs. Barker opted for white boots that had hints of black on the side and accessorized with earrings and a gold chain. She sported her hair up but left the front down to frame out her face.