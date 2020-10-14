Laura Marie Flaunts Her Unreal Booty In A Peach-Colored Bikini By The Pool

Laura also showed off her tan in the shot.

Brunette bombshell Laura Marie took to her Instagram account on Tuesday night to share another steamy photo with her adoring fans. The model flashed her unreal booty as she rocked a skimpy ensemble.

In the spicy upload, Laura looked like a total smokeshow. She sported a peach-colored bikini that complemented her tanned skin perfectly. The top included long sleeves and clung tightly to her ample bust.

The matching thong bottoms were cut high over her rounded hips and hugged her tiny waist closely, all the while accentuating her unreal booty and long, lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her muscular back.

Laura stood with her feet in the swimming pool. She had her backside facing the camera and one knee bent. She rested both of her arms in front of her as she arched her back and pushed her posterior out. She also looked over her shoulder with a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background of the photo, a stone fence and a blue outdoor umbrella could be seen. In the caption, Laura asked her followers if they would be interested in taking a swim with her.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back and rolled over her shoulder.

Laura’s over 1.4 million followers appeared to fall in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 8,700 times within the first 15 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section with leave over 160 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Laura babes You are beautiful from the tips of your toes to the depths of your soul,” one follower wrote.

“Sooo pretty! Love the outfit esp. the color!” another gushed.

“I love you, you look adorable baby,” a third social media user declared.

“Wow absolutely beautiful Laura absolutely beautiful,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to posing seductively in racy outfits. She’s been known to fill her timeline with snaps of herself rocking scanty bathing suits, revealing lingerie, tight workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted to go topless while wearing nothing but a pair of blue thong bikini bottoms. That post also proved to be a popular one among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 14,000 likes and over 200 comments.