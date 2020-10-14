Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hero Liam Ruins Steffy And Kelly’s Reunion

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, October 14 dish that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) wants to prevent mother and daughter from reuniting. He finds out that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is being released from rehab and all hell breaks loose, per SheKnows Soaps.

An Unwanted Hero

Liam has always seen himself as a hero and defender of the weak. It irks him that this time around Steffy has another person in her corner and no longer needs him to fight her battles. The Inquisitr reported that he wasn’t happy to see Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) also visiting her at the rehabilitation facility. Although they formed a united front to get her into a treatment facility, as seen in the image below, Liam still wants to be Steffy’s go-to guy.

The Spencer heir keeps pointing out that Finn missed the signs that she was addicted to prescription painkillers. He feels that it’s inappropriate for Steffy and Finn to have a personal relationship because he’s also her physician. Finn clarified that he’s no longer Steffy’s doctor but now acts as her advocate.

Liam still ran to his father and complained about Finn’s presence in her life. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) questioned him about his overprotectiveness, but it appears as if he still doesn’t understand that he is crossing the boundaries.

Rushing To Kelly’s Rescue

Steffy previously told Liam that she wants to complete the addiction program for her daughter’s sake. She wants to go home to Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) and make up for all the time that they have lost.

Finn broke the news that she had completed her program in rehab. She thanked Finn for all his help, but her immediate thoughts were with Kelly.

“I get to see my little girl!” Steffy exclaimed.

The Bold and the Beautifulspoilers reveal that Finn will make Steffy’s wish come true. He will make sure that mother and daughter have the reunion that they deserve. As Steffy’s advocate, he knows that Kelly is the key to her maintaining her sobriety and he wants to reward her for putting the work in.

However, at least one person will be furious when he hears about Steffy and Kelly’s reunion. Liam will rush in and wreak havoc when he ruins their moment. It appears as if he’s still fearful that his ex-wife may not be ready to see their child again. Nobody notified him that Steffy was being released and he may question the rehab’s decision.

Liam believes that he needs to protect Kelly from her own mother, which will infuriate both Steffy and Finn. Teasers indicate that Liam will gain an unexpected ally in the fight for Kelly. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) understands why Liam wants to protect his child at all costs.