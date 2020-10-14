Meghan Markle Says She Shut Down Her Social Media Because It’s Like A Drug

Meghan Markle stays off social media, she said, because it’s like a drug that can be addictive to the people who use it.

As The Sun reported, the 39-year-old spoke for an online conference that cost $1,750 for each attendee. During the 15-minute speech, she weighed in on social media and its impact on the mental health of the users who log on.

“I have for my own self-preservation not been on social media for a very long time. I had a personal account years ago which I closed down,” the Duchess of Sussex revealed.

Later, she said that she had an profile through her office in the United Kingdom, but she wasn’t the one managing it. Instead, she had a team to handle it. But, she explained, she needed to have the account for her career. For herself personally, she has opted not to be on social media.

“That comes with the territory for the job, I have made a personal choice to not have any account so I don’t know what’s out there and for many ways that’s helpful for me,” she said.

She went on to explain that she is worried about those who get too involved with the platforms.

“I have a lot of concerns for people that have become obsessed with it and so much a part of our daily culture for so many people that it’s an addiction, like many others very things in this world,” she added.

She continued to point out that both individuals who use drugs and those who are regulars on social media are called “users,” and that the creators have targeted them with algorithms in order to maximize their obsession.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Markle concluded that one should try to be part of the solution rather than the problem and to stop and think before sharing negative items online.

Her statement comes just days after she weighed in on the news that she was reportedly one of the most trolled individuals on the internet in the entire world, male or female, a situation that she described as “almost unsurvivable.” As The Cut reported, she said that the situation was so challenging emotionally that it was hard to wrap her head around.

Piers Morgan later slammed Markle for her statement, as The Inquisitr previously reported, pointing out that she was the third most trolled person, behind Adele and Gemma Collins. He also criticized her for living in a mansion in California while complaining about the situation.