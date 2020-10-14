Hunter King Opens Up About Mental Health After Peloton Sweat Session

The Young and the Restless star Hunter King got in a sweat session and shared a new post detailing mental health’s importance with her Instagram followers.

Hunter sat on a Peloton bicycle wearing a pink, tank-style sports bra, which she paired with high-waisted black bottoms. She held her camera up and behind her, and she looked back for the snap. Hunter’s face was sweaty, and she pursed her full lips as she gazed soulfully into the lens. The photo’s crop only showed one of her big blue eyes, and the other was slightly out of the frame. Her blond hair was pulled back off her face.

The official World Mental Health Day was Saturday, October 10, and yesterday the soap star revealed that she’d just taken the ride created to mark that day with Peloton instructor Kendall Toole. She encouraged others who hadn’t taken the class yet to do so.

Although it is not something she regularly shares, Hunter revealed that she’s struggled with depression for a few years. She mentioned that sometimes it felt shameful to deal with depression and the accompanying anxiety. Overall, her post’s tone was positive and uplifting, and she urged her fans to join her in loving themselves and letting others know that they aren’t alone.

The Y&R star’s vulnerable post received a lot of support from her followers. Nearly 40,300 Instagram users hit the “like” button, and more than 300 also took the time to leave an uplifting comment for the Summer Newman actress. Several of those who replied co-star with her on the CBS daytime drama.

“Love this so much. Beautiful girl, beautiful heart,” replied Courtney Hope with a heart. Hope recently joined the cast of the sudser and will air for the first time as Sally Spectra on Tuesday, November 3.

“We all deal with it, Hunter. You’re not alone. Life is messy,” Eileen Davidson, who portrays Ashley Abbott, wrote adding several red hearts.

“Love and Kindness. Good on you,” Billy Abbott actor Jason Thompson chimed in with encouragement.

“I love you, King. I hear you,” replied the actress’s on-screen brother Noah Newman actor Robert Adamson.

In addition to her co-stars, Hunter’s fans also wrote supportive messages of appreciation. Many noted how courageous it was for her to be open and honest about her struggles. They appreciated knowing that people from all walks of life experienced difficulty with mental health. Several Instagrammers thanked Hunter for letting them know they were not alone.