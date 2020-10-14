Demi Rose Flashes Her Hourglass Figure In A Red Thong Bikini In The Maldives

Demi also rocked a thick braid in the post.

Demi Rose steamed up Instagram with her most recent update on Wednesday, October 14. The British model flaunted her hourglass figure as she rocked a revealing bathing suit during a vacation to The Maldives.

In the sexy shots, Demi looked hotter than ever as she sported a skimpy red bikini. The top boasted thin straps that exposed her muscled arms and shoulders. The neckline was cut low and revealed her massive cleavage.

She wore a pair of matching thong bottoms. The garment was pulled up high over her hips and wrapped tightly around her petite waist as it emphasized her perfectly round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the shots.

In the first photo, Demi stood with her backside facing the camera. She lifted one arm above her head as she rested against a wooden beam. She arched her back and stood on her tipped toes while wearing a sultry expression on her face.

In the second snap, she sat on the edge of a swimming pool with her feet dipped into the water. She placed both of her hands on her chest and closed her eyes. The third shot featured her with her legs in the pool and her arms stretched above her.

The final photo spotlighted her booty and was nearly identical to the first pic. In the background, a sunlit sky and some green foliage could be seen.

She wore her long, brown hair parted down the middle. The locks were tied into a thick braid that she allowed to fall over her shoulder.

Demi’s over 14.9 million followers immediately began to respond to the post. The snaps garnered more than 159,000 likes in less than an hour after they were uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave over 1,200 messages.

“I’m falling herd for you, just wanted to let you know,” one follower declared.

“Wow my darling,” another stated.

” You are so beautıful,” a third comment read.

“Stunning,” a fourth user wrote.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her rock skimpy ensembles in her online uploads. She’s often seen posing in barely there bathing suits, scanty lingerie, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi recently drew the eye of her followers when she opted for a peach-colored monokini while soaking up some sun on the beach. That post has pulled in more than 538,000 likes and over 4,200 comments to date.