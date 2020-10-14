Clare Crawley Explains Quick Connection To ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Dale Moss On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

The Bachelorette Clare Crawley appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday night after her season premiere aired on ABC. There have been a lot of rumors swirling about what happens during her journey to find love, and the network certainly played all of this up during the first episode.

Immediately as the premiere started, Clare and Dale Moss’ introduction was shown. As he walked away, she was visibly flustered and said she thought she had just met her future husband. That immediate connection was played up quite a bit throughout the episode. Spoilers have suggested that the two end up falling for one another and end up not completing the filming season in order to be together.

While Clare cannot confirm any of that yet, she did share some insight into that immediate interest in Dale. There have been rumors indicating that Clare and Dale connected after he had been announced as a contestant and filming was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. During her chat with Jimmy, she suggested that wasn’t the case.

Clare did admit that she did some hard-core digging into all of the guys who had been initially announced as contestants. This was an unusual situation, with the last-minute delay in production, and she decided not to waste the opportunity.

From March until July, Clare was basically on hold. She said she spent a good amount of that time Googling all the guys who were a part of the original slate of suitors. She said she took lots of notes on everybody and picked up on some red flags as she looked through social media accounts.

She said that one example was that she isn’t a big drinker herself, so guys whose social media was filled with drunken antics presented a bit of a red flag for her. When it came to Dale, it was completely the opposite.

“Being able to look him up, there was just a lot of the things that aligned with what I’m looking for that he kind-of embodied,” she explained.

When Jimmy tried to get Clare to admit that the rumors are true, that she quit the show to be with Dale, she paused. She took a moment and tried to keep a straight face, and then said that his recap on what supposedly went down was false.

The Bachelorette spoilers haven’t pinned down exactly how things played out when Clare stepped out and Tayshia Adams reportedly stepped in to hand out roses. It seems that something about the overall story recapped on the late-night show was incorrect, perhaps that she initiated quitting the show. Perhaps production initiated this rather than Clare, but many of the key details seem to likely be accurate or close.

Did Clare and Dale really fall in love essentially upon that first meeting at the La Quinta Resort? If so, can their relationship go the distance? Additional The Bachelorette spoilers should emerge over the next week or two and fans will be anxious to learn more.