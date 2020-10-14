Kim Kardashian Celebrates 190 Million Instagram Followers With Political Statement

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update her fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The reality star uses the social media platform regularly and is celebrating hitting 190 million followers.

For her caption, she expressed her love and appreciation for everyone that follows her account. The business mogul used her platform to make a political statement and told her large audience ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election to vote, informing them that they have the power to change their future.

Kardashian stunned in a brown tank top that displayed a hint of her decolletage. She tucked the item of clothing into her high-waisted leather pants that appeared to be loose-fitted. Kardashian completed her look with heels, which gave her some extra height. She kept her fingernails short for the occasion and styled her long dark curly hair down with a middle part.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Kardashian was snapped in front of a rail of clothes while sitting down with her legs parted. She placed both hands on her knees and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the third slide, Kardashian threw up a peace sign with both her hands and puckered up her lips. The Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor actress sported a pouty expression while standing up.

In the fourth and final frame, Kardashian placed both her hands in between her upper thighs and stared at the camera with a softer look.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 1.4 million likes and over 9,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“U are our Armenian Queen, congratulations,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyed emoji.

“You are sooooo pretty babe!” another person shared.

“Your father will be proud of you because you are the best daughter for him,” remarked a third fan.

“Our stylish Kim, we love you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making headlines and having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Kardashian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a one-shouldered blue crop top that showcased her toned midriff. Kardashian paired the ensemble with a matching high-waisted figure-hugging skirt that allowed her to show off her famous hourglass shape. She accessorized with a pair of long sleeves of the same color that weren’t attached to any of her attire. Kardashian went barefoot and wore her long locks down.