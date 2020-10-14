Brit Manuela Flashes Major Underboob As She Goes Braless In A Cropped Hoodie & Matching Sweatpants

Another day, another smoking hot Instagram post from Brit Manuela. The model often flaunts her phenomenal physique in revealing ensembles in her social media post — a trend she continued with her most recent share on Wednesday.

Brit ventured outside for the steamy photoshoot, though found some shade underneath a large building. She took up the middle of the frame as she struck a variety of poses, turning her body to show off both her front and backsides for the camera as her long locks spilled messily over her shoulders in voluminous waves. In the caption, she shared an inspiring message reminding her followers that who they are is better than who others want them to be.

As for her look in the upload, the fitness trainer rocked a cozy set of sweats from SikSilk, and even shared a special discount code for her 1.1 million followers if they wanted to nab the ensemble for themselves. The look was slightly more modest for the brunette hottie, but in typical fashion, she still steamed it up by showing some serious skin.

Brit stunned as she showcased her impressive physique in the coordinated black outfit. She rocked a tight hoodie in the shiny material that cropped in the middle of her torso, offering a peek at her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

The model cropped it even higher in a few of the photos, tucking it all the way up to the middle of her chest to reveal that she was going braless underneath the number. The scandalous style resulted in a seriously NSFW display of underboob, giving her look a sultry and seductive vibe. However, the racy showing of skin hardly seemed to bother her online audience.

Brit teamed her skimpy sweatshirt with a pair of matching track pants. The bottoms fit her lower half in all of the right ways, defining her lean legs and shapely thighs while a thick, logo stripe down the side helped to emphasize her killer curves. Meanwhile, its drawstring waistband was cinched tightly around her torso, accentuating her tiny waist and slender frame.

It wasn’t long before fans began showing Abby some love for her latest Instagram appearance. The stunner’s jaw-dropping display earned more than 22,000 likes and dozens of comments within just two hours of going live.

“OK YES. You are literally so beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Stunning sporty set. So cool and pretty,” praised another admirer.

“You look amazing,” a third follower remarked.

“Brb crying at how perfect you are,” quipped a fourth fan.

Brit certainly seems to stun her followers no matter what she is wearing. On Monday, the model sent pulses racing when she shared a few snaps from a recent trip to the beach in which she sported a minuscule tie-dye bikini. That look proved popular as well, earning nearly 38,000 likes and 633 comments to date.