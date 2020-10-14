Spoilers For Wednesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Sasha’s Flustered & Brook Lynn Pressures Amy

During Wednesday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers reveal that more Deception-related drama will play out. Sasha showed up for an important presentation looking like a mess and initially, she bombed the important meeting. She turned things around, but the sneak peek for the October 14 show shared via Twitter suggests that there’s more trouble on the way.

The General Hospital preview shows Sasha telling someone that she received the message they were sending. She abruptly turns to seemingly storm off from the conversation, and she does not appear to be in very good shape.

It might by Lucy she’s responding to here, or perhaps Valentin. It seems certain that it’s someone key to the presentation that didn’t go as planned. Sasha has already been in a bad spiral since she faux cheated on Michael, and she turned to drugs to dull the pain.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Sasha will feel helpless during Wednesday’s show. It seems this may come as a result of this emotional conversation teased in the preview, and chances seem good that she’ll end up turning to drugs once again.

"I will never be able to repay you." #GH pic.twitter.com/ZZgDvPUoLy — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 14, 2020

Sasha isn’t the only one struggling to put up appearances as these key Deception developments move forward. Brook Lynn can’t sing as a result of the injury she sustained when Nelle attacked her. Rather than be truthful about that, she’s trying to cover it all up.

Brook Lynn realized that Amy can sing quite well, and she decided to try to pull a fast one on everybody. She’s proposing that Amy sing and let Brook Lynn pretend it’s her voice, and that will come up again during Wednesday’s episode.

The General Hospital sneak peek shows that Brook Lynn will plead with Amy and ask her to follow through with the proposition she made. Amy previously pointed out that she’s ended up in a pickle before by pretending to be someone she’s not, a reference to the “Man Landers” scandal from a while back.

While Brook Lynn didn’t intend to put this scheme into place quite so quickly and haphazardly, she has been put on the spot. In part in an effort to salvage the upended presentation, Lucy suggested that Brook Lynn show off her singing chops.

Unfortunately, Brook Lynn can’t just burst into song in front of everybody. General Hospital spoilers indicate that she’ll scramble and come up with a way to pull this off while relying on Amy’s voice, and this seems like a situation destined to fail.

General Hospital teasers hint that there’s more trouble on the way for both Sasha and Brook Lynn. Brook Lynn will have a battle with Valentin on Thursday and the two will share a drink next week. Soon Sasha will have a heart-to-heart talk with Willow, and this is sure to be a difficult one.

Will Brook Lynn’s scheme work? Will Sasha be able to turn things around before she hits rock bottom? General Hospital spoilers suggest that things will get intense in the days ahead and fans cannot wait to watch.