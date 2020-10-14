Iulia Valentina Stuns In A Skimpy Mismatched Bikini: ‘Talk To Me Nicely’

Iulia Valentina added a tantalizing snapshot to her Instagram page on Tuesday, October 13 that stunned her 1.5 million followers. In the latest post, the influencer decided to slip into a mismatched bikini that flaunted her incredibly toned figure while catching some rays outdoors.

In the first snap, Iulia was photographed in her skimpy bathing suit, standing against a white wall. One of her knees was bent as she placed her right arm on her midriff, while her other arm raised to her head. The babe looked straight into the camera with a sultry gaze.

In the second pic, Iulia stood sideways with one leg forward. She tugged at her bikini top, pulling it up. Her head was tilted as she gazed into the lens with a serious expression on her face.

The Romanian model rocked a tiny bandeau-style bikini top for the update. The garment had an orange base with black spots. It also featured fully-lined cups that barely contained her breasts. The plunging neckline showcased plenty of skin around her decolletage. Notably, the snug fit made her ample cleavage look prominent.

She sported a pair of black bottoms that had a simple design. The piece boasted a low-cut waistline, which flashed a generous amount of her chiseled midsection. Viewers couldn’t help themselves but comment about her taut stomach and flat abs. Its high leg cuts accentuated the hottie’s curvy hips and helped highlight her lean thighs.

For her beach day look, Iulia opted to wear a tennis necklace and several matching bracelets. Her blond locks were mostly styled straight and tied into pigtails. She left a few tendrils of hair down, and it framed her beautiful face.

Iulia paired the snaps with a short and vague caption, adding a water wave emoji at the end of the post. Since going live on her social media account, the new upload has earned more than 65,200 likes and over 1,000 comments.

Many of her online supporters and several fellow influencers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and praise. A lot gushed over her sexy body, while other followers struggled with words to express how they felt about the daring pictures, and instead, they chimed in with emoji.

“You look so sweet, sexy, and beautiful! You are a full package. Your boyfriend must be so proud,” a fan wrote.

“I dig this hairstyle. I will look like a child if I attempt this style, but it suits you very well,” commented another follower.

“Gorgeous curves and beautiful skin! Your hips and thighs are so sexy!” added a third admirer.